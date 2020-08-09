Sheikh Rasheed announces to run shuttle train for rain-hit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday announced to run special shuttle train to rescue people from rain-hit Balochistan areas, ARY NEWS reported.

The first shuttle train will leave for Sibi from Quetta at 10:00 am on August 10 and will return Quetta on the same day at 4:00 pm.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the road network was damaged badly in the recent torrential rain in Balochistan province. “The passengers are facing difficulty in commuting between Quetta and Sibi,” he said adding that a large number of people are stranded at the Sibi railway station.

The minister said that the deputy superintendent (DS) Railways at the Sibi Railway station has been directed to ensure safe transporting facility for the passengers.

The shuttle train will continue to run between Quetta and Sibi unless the road infrastructure in the province is improved, said Sheikh Rasheed.

The decision to run train service for Balochistan came after a spokesman for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani appealed to the railway authorities to run special trains to rescue people from rain-hit areas.

“We have also appealed to the railway authorities to provide special rail services after damage to road infrastructure,” the provincial spokesman said.

Read More: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Balochistan, more rains to come

Divulging details of the infrastructural damage due to torrential rains, he said that a bridge collapsed at N-65 highway connecting Quetta and Jacobabad, and helicopters were used to rescue the trapped people.

Liaquat Shahwani further said that damage to road infrastructure on Coastal Highway is being repaired while the restoration process of other roads was also ongoing.

