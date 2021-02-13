Sialkot by-poll: Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, others served notices over violation of ECP code

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 lawmakers of the National Assembly and provincial assembly of Punjab have been served show-cause notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over violation of the ECP code of conduct, ARY News reported.

The lawmakers issued show-cause notices include Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Musadiq Malik, Khurrum Dastagir, Ali Zahid, Javed Latif and others.

The MPAs who have been served notices by ECP include PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Khawaja Muhammad Wasim, Bilal Akbar Khan, Ghulam Raza, Zeeshan Rafique, Zulfiqar Ali, Waqar Ahmed Cheema, Rana Abdul Sattar and Naveed Ashraf.

The lawmakers have been accused of running an election campaign in the provincial assembly constituency ahead of the February 19 by-elections.

The by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19. The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of the coronavirus on August 2.

