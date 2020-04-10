Sindh conducted overall 12,209 coronavirus tests: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday has told that the number of coronavirus patients in the province has escalated to 1214, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the advisor said, the province has conducted overall 12209 tests so far to detect coronavirus out of which 358 have recovered their health.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 10th April at 8 AM: Total Tests 12209

Positive Cases 1214

Recovered Cases 358

Deaths 22 In the last 24 hours, 9 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 10, 2020

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Sindh stands at 22.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 4,601, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 284 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 66.

Four more patients died yesterday due to novel coronavirus related complications while 31 currently battle life and death situation at their respective healthcare centers.

