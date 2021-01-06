19 die, 1,233 more test positive for coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh recorded as many as 1,233 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 more fatalities overnight, taking the provincial tally of infections to 221,734 and deaths to 3,653.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, a total of 13,699 samples were tested, out of which 1,233 turned out to be positive. 1,072 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 199,649 patients.

He said 18,432 patients are under treatment at present, 17,591 of whom are in home isolation,11 at isolation centres and 830 at different hospitals. He added the condition of 742 patients is stated to be critical while 72 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of the total 1,233 fresh cases, 1,017 were detected in Karachi, including 365 in South, 327 East, 124 Central, 104 Korangi, 37 West and 60 Malir.

