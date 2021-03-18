KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched the 24 hours COVID-19 vaccination facility in Dow University of Health Science (DUHS) Ojha Campus in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The vaccination service was launched to facilitate senior citizens and those aged above 60 years. The DUHS Ojha spokesperson said in a statement that the citizens should register themselves for the vaccination at 1166.

On March 16, the preparations to open 15 mass vaccination centres across the country had been finalised in order to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process.

The mass vaccination centres had been established in the top 15 Covid-19 affected cities.

The cities where the government planned to establish mass vaccination centres included Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

As per details, the Islamabad administration had decided to establish a mass vaccination centre at Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC).

Around 4000 people would be vaccinated against coronavirus on daily basis at the Islamabad Isolation Hospital. The vaccination centre will have 40 counters, nine observation beds, 18 big and 12 small rooms.

