Sindh govt to purchase 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: health minister

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced on Tuesday that the provincial government will directly purchase single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccines from China after the federal government greenlighted provinces to procure the vaccines, ARY News reported.

Dr Azra Pechuho, while addressing a press conference today, made the announcement for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines after permission was granted to the provinces by the Centre.

“Sindh will get 20,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines on March 31 (tomorrow), whereas, the federal government will get 1 million vials within two to three days. The share of Sindh province will be 200,000 doses. Those administered two doses of vaccines will be issued certificate.”

“I appeal the citizen to follow the [standard operating procedures] SOPs as the third tide of the virus will create a dangerous situation here in Sindh. People should avoid organising private gatherings inside homes too.”

The health minister said that the vaccination drive could not be declared successful until 80 per cent population is immunised. “We have started administering vaccines to people aged above 55 and others included in the age range of 50 years will be getting vaccinated in a few days. Everyone should go for being vaccinated as this vaccine is not for elites only.”

“Federal government permitted provinces to procure vaccines. Sindh government allocated Rs500 million for CanSino doses and 5 million vials of single-dose CanSino vaccines will be purchased from China.”

She said that the UK variant of coronavirus has not spread in Sindh as some cases detected in travellers were immediately isolated, whereas, strict monitoring is being conducted for the passengers from Britain.

Dr Pechuho said that she wrote a letter regarding the three hospitals once again for the payment of funds spent by the Sindh government since 2011. She added that the province has not given names for the board of governors and the Centre could not run the third hospitals. The health minister said that they are waiting for a response from the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

