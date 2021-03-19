Sindh decides vaccinating stray dogs to fight rabies

SUKKUR: After the suspension of two of the Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers including Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar by the court, the Sindh government stepped up to fight rabies by vaccinating stray dogs, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh government has decided to administer anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to stray dogs following the rising cases of dog bite. The administration of ARVs to stray dogs will eliminate certain bacteria in order to contain canine rabies besides stopping the spread of the disease by bite or scratch.

The officials said in a statement that dog culling could increase health risks among the citizens due to the fear of the spread of more diseases. The officials asked citizens regarding the presence of stray dogs in their areas.

The stray dogs will be vaccinated in accordance with the international standards defined for the immunisation of dogs.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench had suspended the membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party MPAs from Sindh, Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies.

In the written judgment, the SHC had stated that the membership of the MPAs was suspended over no contact on dog bite cases that occurred in their constituencies.

The court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.

