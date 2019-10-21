Stray dogs to get anti-rabies vaccines in Sindh

KARACHI: The government of Sindh will soon start training sessions for municipal staffs to catch stray dogs and vaccinating them against rabies.

In the view of recent deaths owing to dog bite in the province, the Sindh government has decided to administer stray dogs with the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). The project will cost Rs 300 million.

According to the government’s planning, master trainers from Africa will coach the staffs of municipal councils of Sindh. In every district, 2-3 centers will be established in this regard.

Moreover, the Sindh government has prohibited poisoning stray dogs to death.

The issue of dog bite has become prevalent in Karachi. Last week, a 55-year-old woman died during the treatment after being bitten by a mad dog in the metropolis.

Last week, a 55-year-old woman died during the treatment after being bitten by a mad dog in the metropolis.

In another recent incident, 12 people, including a police officer, were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of the city for vaccination after a rabid dog had bitten them, but doctors refused to administer the anti-rabies vaccine due to the non-availability of ARV.

The Sindh High Court is also hearing a petition over the action against stray dogs and a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine.

