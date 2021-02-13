20 Senate candidates have submitted nomination forms from Sindh: ECP  

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter has announced that so far 20 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the Senate election from the province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

A spokesman for ECP Sindh said that out of the total nomination forms, 12 have been submitted by PPP candidates. “The PPP filed nominations on three technocrat seats and three seats reserved for women,” he said.

The spokesman further said that the MQM-P has also submitted nomination forms including four on general seats, one on seats reserved for women and another one on a technocrat seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that 22 candidates filed their nomination papers for 12 seats of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, quoting a spokesperson of the election commission.

Candidates of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shibli Faraz, Sania Nishtar, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem, Farzana Javed, Hamidul Haq, Gurdeep Singh and Aurangzeb Khan submitted their nomination papers for the senate seats from KP at the election commission, a spokesperson of the ECP said.

JUI-F candidates Maulana Ata ur Rehman, Naeema Kishwar, Zubair Ali, Tariq Khattak and Ranjeet Singh also filed their nomination papers today.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Hidayatullah, Dr Tasleem Hayat, Asif Bhatti and Shaukat Ameerzada submitted their nomination papers.

People’s Party’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Rehan Alam Khan, Farah Khan, Abbas Afridi and an independent candidate Najeeb Gul Khalil also submitted their nomination papers at the election office today, the ECP spokesperson said.

