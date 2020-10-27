HEC, Sindh govt agree on designing unified accreditation system

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed on designing the unified accreditation system in order to support students and future of universities in accordance with the market changes and demands, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr Tariq Banuri, along with the HEC member Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah where they discussed plans to increase the standard of the higher education.

According to the spokesperson to the chief minister, Murad Ali Shah urged bringing more improvements in increasing the standard of higher education by the HEC authorities. He said that Sindh government is ready to work together with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), adding that the plans for assessing and improving the institutional quality of education should be designed in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

He also asked HEC high-ups not to take decisions which were taken without consulting all provinces. CM Shah said it was the responsibility of the provinces to monitor, assess and authorisation of universities.

The provincial government and HEC agreed to design the unified accreditation system. The chief minister said that Sindh government will take responsibility for monitoring and evaluation of the universities, whereas, an academic audit system should be designed for the higher education institutions.

He hinted that the Centre, HEC and Sindh government will finalise a draft plan after holding consultations to make consensus which will be implemented with by all HEC provincial chapters.

