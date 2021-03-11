Sindh governor summons meeting for compensation to plane crash victims

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned an important meeting to discuss matters related to the investigation into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and compensation to the heirs of victims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at Governor House at 2:00 pm today which would be attended by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director-general and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief executive officer (CEO).

The PIA CEO has been directed to attend the meeting along with his team, whereas, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman was also summoned.

Read: Families of PIA plane crash victims will now get Rs10mn each

According to the letter, some heirs of the Karachi plane crash victims had met the Sindh governor and raised multiple concerns regarding the compensation and steps to finalise the probe.

The participants of the meeting will also deliberate upon the prevention measures to avoid such incidents in future.

The meeting was summoned over the directives of the premier to discuss the matters related to aggrieved families of the plane crash victims.

