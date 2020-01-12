MQM-P is an ally of govt and will remain so: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has telephoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Ismail assured Siddiqui that the reservations of MQM-P leadership will be resolved. He said that MQM-P is an ally of the federal government and will remain so in the future as well.

The governor also contacted MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari and assured them of resolving all issues through talks. He said an agreement reached with the MQM-P in the past will be implemented.

The contact was made following the emergence of differences between the coalition partners of the federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan after MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced for resigning as Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecommunication earlier in the day.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has also made a telephonic contact with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farogh Naseem and assured him for resolution of all issues through consultations.

Sources said Faisal Vawda and Farogh Naseem discussed the current political situation. Vawda said that the concerns of MQM-P will be resolved through talks. Replying to Vawda, Naseem vowed that his political party will continue its support to the federal government.

In the wake of Dr Siddiqui’s announcement to resign as a federal minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Sources relayed the premier and the governor discussed the issues alienating the Karachi-based ally of the ruling PTI.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

