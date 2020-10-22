Sindh govt forms committee to probe Safdar’s arrest, IG Sindh issue

KARACHI: Sindh government has formed a five-member committee to probe the issues of Inspector General (IG) Sindh and arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Safdar Awan, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab and two other ministers are part of the committee.

Sources further informed that the committee has been tasked to complete the investigation on the issues and submit a report to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Read more: COAS Bajwa orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

It was further learnt that the investigation report would be presented before the assembly members too.

Captain retired Safdar was arrested over raising slogans in the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and later was granted bail.

The husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was released on bail by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.

Read more: Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

