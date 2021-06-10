Sindh announces dates for matric, intermediate examinations

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday announced dates for matric and intermediate exams for all boards across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin from July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and assessment.

“Examination of HSC will be taken in only elective subjects,” reads the notification.

The duration of papers will be 2 hours while the paper pattern will contain 50% MCQs, 30% short answers and 20% long answers. No practicals of HSC and SSC will be conducted.

صوبہ سندھ میں دسویں جماعت کے امتحانات 5 جولائی اور بارہویں جماعت کے امتحانات 26 جولائی سے ہوں گے۔ امتحانی پرچے %60 condensed syllabus سے صرف elective مضامین کے ہوں گے۔ پرچے دو گھنٹے کے ہوں گے جن میں

MCQs 50%

short question 30%

long questions20%

ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/tHFZgz76Ed — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 10, 2021

The government has declared vaccination of all teaching staff and non-teaching staff mandatory.

Read More: KP announces new dates for matric, inter examinations

It is to be noted that the federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on June 2 that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood had once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

