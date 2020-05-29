Sindh govt enlists 57 medical officers as doctors to deal with COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh government has curried favor from medical officers to perform doctoral duties on a temporary basis, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of 57 medical officers, men and women will perform doctoral duties on the request of the provincial government to cater to growing demands of patients infected with novel coronavirus.

The 57 doctors have enlisted their services for a total of 89 days and will be paid 100,000 rupees per month as salary.

A formal notification affirming the development has been issued by the government.

31 more patients died due to novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours – the highest death toll recorded in a day thus far, according to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued from CM House, he disclosed the number of people who succumbed to the deadly disease thus far has jumped to 427 after 31 more fatalities.

As many as 804 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the previous 24 hours.

