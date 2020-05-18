Sindh govt urged to allow filling stations to stay open 24/7

KARACHI: The Sindh Petroleum and CNG Dealers Association on Monday demanded of the provincial government to allow filling stations across the province to stay open round the clock, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the association told a press conference that the sector is reeling from the financial crisis because of the provincial government’s decision to allow petrol pumps and CNG stations to remain open for limited hours.

Besides, the spokesperson demanded that the Sindh government charge five per cent sales tax on CNG and that the price of compressed natural gas should be 30-40 per cent lower than that of petrol.

Read More: Petrol pumps, CNG stations to open on daily basis in Sindh

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, the apex court bench declared the government’s decision to keep the businesses closed on Saturdays and Sundays void.

The bench was seized with the hearing of the coronavirus suo moto notice case. The chief justice questioned “rationale” behind closing the markets on weekends.

Read More: Train service to resume from Wednesday, announces Sheikh Rasheed

Comments

comments