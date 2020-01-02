KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government on Thursday decided to approach all parliamentary groups in the provincial assembly over gas shortage crisis in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The first contact in this regard was made by the provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, who reached out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership for developing a consensus over jointly raising the issue of gas shortage with the federal government authorities.

Shaikh telephoned MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed and former opposition leader and a lawmaker of the party in the provincial assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan.

They discussed the ongoing gas shortage crisis faced by the province. Speaking over it, the minister said that they would reach out to everyone and would play their active role in bringing an end to a severe shortage of gas supply in the province.

The government would also approach the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) that currently led the federal government while other federal government ally-Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would also be reached out for forming a consensus over the issue.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 percent.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

