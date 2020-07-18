Sindh govt allows petrol pumps to remain open 24 hours

KARACHI: In a move to facilitate masses, the Sindh government on Saturday allowed petrol pumps to remain open 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement said the decision was taken to facilitate masses during ongoing monsoon rains.

He said that a notification regarding the new order will be issued by the Home Department.

Earlier, the petrol pumps across the province had been allowed to open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm and lightning in Karachi in upcoming 24 hours.

On Friday, the parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour. The downpour has increased the risks of urban flooding due to the lack of urban drainage and prevention plans by the concerned authorities.

The team of city administration remained vanished from the spots facing flooding situation.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy rain include Clifton, I I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Akhtar Colony, Mahmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Malir, M A Jinnah Road, Sharea Faisal.

More than 500 small nullahs were overflowed across the metropolis.

