No school will be allowed to resume teaching: Sindh govt

KARACHI: In the wake of All Sindh Private Schools Association’s announcement to reopen schools from June 15, the Sindh government has declared that no private school in the province will be allowed to resume the teaching process until a ban on opening of education institutes remains in place.

The provincial government warned private schools of action over violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs). It said markets and other businesses will operate as per its guidelines and that no change with regard to working hours or suspension of business on the weekends has been made.

Read More: Sindh Private Schools Association announces to reopen schools from June 15

The government said a decision regarding resumption of public transport will be made today. The PPP-led administration said decisions to be taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in today’s meeting will be implemented.

Prime Minister Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Monday) to decide whether to further ease or tighten the lockdown restrictions in view of a spike in infections and fatalities.

All chief ministers, federal ministers, and relevant authorities will attend the meeting that will take stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and will work out a future strategy in view of a sudden increase in infections and fatalities in the country.

Read More: Pakistan reports 60 more coronavirus deaths, toll soars to 1,543

Comments

comments