Sindh govt proposes three names for new IG to Establishment Division

KARACHI: What can be called a major breakthrough in appointment of new IGP Sindh, the PPP’s provincial government has penned a letter to the Establishment Division and proposed the names of three officers to pick one of them for the post.

The names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mahar, and Kamran Afzal have been recommended for the post in the letter.

The names have been proposed by the Sindh government after consultation with the federal government. The letter was sent to the Establishment Division through Chief Secretary Sindh.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to the federal and provincial authorities on a petition questioning the Sindh government’s decision to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam.

A bench of the SHC had directed them to furnish their comments until the next hearing scheduled for Jan 28.

The bench ruled that Dr Kaleem Imam will continue as the IG Sindh until the federal government responds to the provincial government’s request for his removal.

The provincial cabinet during an urgent meeting Wednesday (January 15) afternoon had decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam over alleged failure in maintaining and improving law and order.

It also demanded action against him for allegedly exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the meeting, which was convened to discuss the single agenda regarding removal of the IG. Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all cabinet members, and secretaries for home and law attended the meeting.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

