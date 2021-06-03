KARACHI: Leaders of the All Karachi Restaurants Association have demanded of the Sindh government to allow them to reopen their businesses, reported ARY News.

Speaking at a press conference, the office-bearers of the association requested the provincial government to allow indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants.

They complained of the administration and police’s “inappropriate” behaviour during the lockdown, demanding that their sealed eateries be de-sealed and arrested employees be set free.

They also announced to stage a protest against the closure of restaurants and arrest of their employees.

Separately, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured that marriage halls will be allowed to reopen from June 6. He gave the assurance during a meeting with the chairman of the Banquet Halls Association.

A delegation of businessmen led by All City Tajir Ittehad president Hammad Ponawala also met with the minister and appealed to the provincial government to extend business hours from the current 6pm to 8pm.

Hammad further demanded that sealed shopping malls, shops and marriage halls be also de-sealed.

