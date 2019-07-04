KARACHI: Sindh Healthcare Commission’s deadline given to unregistered hospitals to get themselves registered ended today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The commission has started handing out warnings to the hospitals who have remained unregistered despite the directives.

A warning has been issued to 28 hospitals of Karachi and 17 in Larkana in the first phase.3

5 unregistered hospitals in Sukkur have also recieved warning letters.

4992 hospitals have been registered thus far by the Sindh Healthcare Commission since the orders were issued earlier in the year.

Plea submitted in court against mishandling of HIV spread in Sindh

A plea pertaining to the spread of HIV and AIDS in Sindh and lack of appropriate action on the issue was submitted to the court yesterday (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

An application signed and submitted by Doctors, Specialists and Welfare organizations against the menacing virus was forwarded for judicial inquiry on the matter.

The plea argues lack of action on the provincial government’s part to stop the presumably fatal disease from spreading after the initial cases came to the forefront.

