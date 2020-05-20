KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has discovered corruption worth billions of rupees in Sindh Hepatitis Control Programme, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said a report on embezzlement seen in the programme over a period of five years has been forwarded to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to take further action.

They said the bureau recorded statements of relevant officials and owners of a pharmaceutical company that supplied medicines for the provincial programme after issuance of notices as per the NAB laws and obtained key documents from them.

The sources said the Sindh health department purchased medicines for the Hepatitis Control Programme allegedly at higher prices. Moreover, drugs that were nearing their expiry date were also procured, they claimed.

Earlier, on May 17, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the Sindh Corona Fund and ration distribution made by the provincial government.

The president of PTI Karachi chapter, Khurram Sher Zaman also demanded an audit of the fund expenditure. Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government will have to give details of funds received by the nationals and the Centre.

