KARACHI: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases after the start of the second wave of Covid-19, hospitalisations due to the disease across the country have doubled over the past two weeks.

The Sindh Health Department today tweeted a list of hospitals with vacant ICU and HDU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in different cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Nawabshah.

Also Read: 58 patients on ventilators at Karachi hospitals: health deptt

According to the government’s portal on Covid-19, the positivity ratio exceeded 7.45 per cent of late with more than 3,300 fresh infections emerging across the country over the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Expert advises ban on all public gatherings

Pakistan recorded a total of 3,306 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the countrywide death toll to 7,843. 1,418 patients recovered from the virus during this period and 1,968 patients are said to be in critical condition. A total of 45,999 tests were conducted across the country.

Comments

comments