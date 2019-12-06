Rehan Hashmi, Nasir Shah discuss district central’s sewage, water woes

KARACHI: Karachi’s district Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi on Friday met with the provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and conveyed severe water shortage and sewage issues faced by the district, ARY NEWS reported.

The district chairman complained the provincial minister over worst sewage situation in the district. He demanded of the minister to allocate half of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) funds to the district for improvement in sewage and garbage situation in the district.

“We will yield better results with the available funds,” he assured the minister.

The minister directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to carry out repair work from People’s Chowrangi [roundabout] to Water Pump Chowrangi in the city.

The two also discussed the new local bodies’ system and legislation over it. The district chairman asked the provincial minister to form a committee comprising of stake holders from all parties to mull over and devise a joint strategy over it.

In September 2019, Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah lamented that sewerage lines in Karachi being blocked with boulders and gunny bags.

Talking over the cleanliness drive in the metropolis, the local bodies minister said that sewerage system being choked with deliberate attempts.

He said cleanliness in the city is responsibility of the DMCs and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was constituted to extend them support.

He backed the suggestion of prize for those who will give information about the elements involved in this practice of sabotage.

“It will expose the ‘black sheep’ involved in this act,” the minister said.

