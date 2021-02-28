Sindh not to allow 100pc student attendance in schools

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that 100 per cent student attendance in schools across the province will not be allowed until the coronavirus pandemic is eliminated.

“How will social distancing be observed if we allow the resumption of 100pc attendance in schools?” the minister questioned speaking at a press conference. He said educational institutions in Sindh will maintain 50 pc attendance.

Saeed Ghani said the government will speed up the process of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted about the resumption of 100pc student attendance in all education institutions across the country from March 1 (tomorrow).

“Important announcement. All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”

The tweet came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) relaxed a number of restrictions on commercial activities and official work in view of the declining trend of Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the NCOC, time limit on commercial activities has been lifted and condition of 50 per cent attendance at workplaces removed with immediate effect.

