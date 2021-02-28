Thousands of JEST, PST jobs up for grabs in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the provincial government has given advertisement inviting applications for posts of junior elementary schoolteachers (JEST) and primary schoolteachers (PST).

The minister said that March 23 has been set as the last date for submission of applications.

The advertisement comes in the wake of the provincial cabinet’s approval of a recruitment policy for as many as 37,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department, including JESTs and PSTs.

Also Read: Sindh cabinet green-lights recruitment of 37,000 new teachers

During its Feb 11 meeting, the cabinet was briefed on the recruitment policy 2021 as a sub-committee submitted its recommendations, according to which the minimum prescribed academic qualification for primary schoolteachers (PST) should be graduation in the second division.

It was recommended that the post of PST (BS-09) may be upgraded to BS-14 for initial recruitment in view of upgrading of the academic qualification criteria from intermediate to graduation.

Also Read: KP govt announces to recruit 25,000 new teachers

Another recommendation was to ensure that the PST remained in primary schools throughout their service for which a service structure should be created for the career progression of PSTs, instead of allowing them promotions to other cadres of schoolteachers.

It was recommended that the post of senior primary schoolteacher (BS-16) and post of head/chief primary schoolteacher (BS-17) could be created for promotions of the PSTs.

Comments

comments