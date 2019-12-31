KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The raids were conducted in metropolis’ areas of Bahadurabad, Paposh and others areas by the paramilitary forces.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, illegal weapons, looted items and drugs were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Yesterday, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at Hub check post near Karachi.

Read more: Rangers foil bid to smuggle drugs, betel nuts worth Rs20 million

According to Rangers spokesman, the betel nuts and drugs worth Rs20 million were recovered from a truck going to Karachi from Hub.

At least 263 kilograms of betel nuts, five kilograms of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

Last week, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoities street crimes and drug peddling.

Comments

comments