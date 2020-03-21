KARACHI: 90 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 357 in Sindh and 666 in Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 2,700 tests have been carried out for COVID-19 in the province, of these tests, 101 were declared as positive in Karachi, one in Hyderabad and 255 in Sukkur where pilgrims took tests for the disease after returning from Iran via Taftan.

This has brought the total number of cases in Sindh to 357, she said, adding out of these cases two have fully recovered and discharged in Karachi and one patient in Hyderabad while one patient passed away.

The minister said the health department’s teams are working round the clock to make sure that people are tested in a timely manner and are given the best service possible.

“We so far have 60 cases of local transmission and we urge the people to maintain social distancing to avoid community spread and if someone has a 14 day history of foreign travel they need to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days to avoid transmission of COVID-19,” the health minister urged.

