KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday 48 more people died of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours – the highest number of fatalities in the province since the outbreak of the virus.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, he said the number of people who have succumbed to the virus in Sindh has soared to 964. 2,286 new cases of the coronavirus emerged, raising the provincial tally to 62,269, he added.

CM Murad said 2,286 new infections were detected when 11,044 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours. Thus far, 340,487 tests have been conducted in the province, he disclosed.

He said 664 patients are in critical condition, of them 97 are on ventilators.

CM Murad Ali Shah said a total of 28,705 patients are in home isolation, 64 at isolation centers and 1,502 at various hospitals.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 1,395 out of the 2,286 new infections, adding district East saw 462 new cases, Malir 108, district South 335, district Central 197 Korangi 116, and West 177.

He said Hyderabad recorded 106 new cases, Khairpur 72, Ghotki 64, Nawabshah 59, Larkana 43, Kashmore 28, Jamshoro 26, Dadu 22, Sanghar 20, Jacobabad 14, Thatta 8, and Tando Allahyar seven.

