Sindh govt likely to seal coronavirus hotspots in Karachi: sources

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Sindh government is mulling to seal coronavirus hotspots in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought proposals from the health professions to deal with the situation in the metropolis.

The chief minister also sought data of the coronavirus hotspots in Karachi, the sources said and added that the government is likely to seal the worst affected areas of the city.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid had said the government had decided to completely seal off some areas of Lahore for two weeks due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, the provincial health minister had said provincial administration had decided to impose complete lockdown in virus hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital.

“Some areas including Shahdara, Gulberg, Mozang, Walled city, Shad Bagh, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town will be locked down completely from Tuesday midnight,” she had added.

Yasmin Rashid had further said that areas will be locked down for at least two weeks and the decision to lift off lockdown will be taken after observing the results.

