Malpractice, favoritism reported in Sindh’s coronavirus relief dissemination

KHAIRPUR: The Ranipur area of Sindh undergoing lockdown restrictions like the rest of the province saw some favrotism and probable corruption take place on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh government currently disseminating coronavirus relief goods across the province distributed the money and ration to a chosen few.

Read More: Pakistan’s Coronavirus Tally Jumps To 2880, Death Toll 45

A video of the alleged violation and malpractice was submitted to ARY News which shows the ration and relief goods being handed over to Union Councilors and pre-designated individuals only.

The act took place under the cloak of the night, it has been revealed that the exchange began at 1am in the night.

Earlier on April 3, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) aired serious reservations on Sindh government’s relief goods dissemination amidst coronavirus triggered lockdown in the province.

Read More: Sindh CM gives go-ahead to purchase of 300,000 testing kits

MQM Pakistan stalwart and former federal Minister for Information Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that the provincial government is busy making the coronavirus pandemic a political gimmick.

Siddiqui asked that is this the time to play politics or help the effected masses?

Comments

comments