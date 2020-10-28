Sisters stab store guard 27 times after being told to put on mask

CHICAGO: Two sisters allegedly stabbed a store guard 27 times after being told to wear a mask inside a Chicago store.

21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to the prosecution.

They stabbed a 42-year-old security guard at an athletic apparel store around 6pm Sunday, authorities said, adding they attacked him with a knife after they were told to put on masks and use store provided hand sanitizer.

One of the women held the security guard down while the other one stabbed him in the back, chest and arms.

The man was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The women were held without bail on attempted murder charges.

