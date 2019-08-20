Six Indian soldiers killed in retaliation by Pak Army along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least Six Indian soldiers including a senior officer were killed and several injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army across Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Pakistani forces responded befittingly to Indian ceasefire violations (ISPR) in Tatta Pani sector along LoC and killed six Indian soldiers. Three Pakistani civilians were also martyred including a 7-year-old boy due to Indian firing, said ISPR.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Pakistan Army’s befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy,” said DG ISPR in a tweet.

Pakistan Army’s befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 20, 2019

Pakistan army also destroyed 2 bunkers of Indian forces.

“Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. Six Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured and two bunkers were destroyed of Indian army,” tweeted DG ISPR.

Earlier in July, three Indian soldiers were also killed in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army forces across Line of Control (LoC).

Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, targeting civil population.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner at the Foreign Office and registered a strong protest over recent unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC) and killing of a seven-year-old boy.

Read More: Pakistan lodges protest with India over killing of minor boy in cross-border firing

According to the Foreign Office, the seven-year-old boy had suffered bullet injuries during unprovoked Indian firing across the restive Line of Control on August 18.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday at a hospital, the official said and added that Indian forces deliberately targeting civilian population along the line of control in AJK.

It must be noted that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement.

Comments

comments