KARACHI: At least six people were killed when a pickup van in which they were travelling caught fire after a collision with a rickshaw at North Karachi here on Friday night, ARY News reported.

The shocking accident occurred at two-minute round about Chowrangi, area of Karachi when a pickup van caught fire after a collision with rickshaw. According to family sources, all people were going to attend a wedding ceremony.

Police and the rescue teams reached the scene immediately after being notified about the incident and managed to control the fire.

The deceased include husband, wife and four children. Five other people also received burn wounds as a result of the collision between car and rickshaw. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, said rescue sources.

In another incident today, a fire erupted in the car which was being driven by its owner on the road in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to police, a fire broke out in the car due to a short circuit. The incident also caused disruption to traffic flow at the main Gulistan-e-Johar road.

The rescue personnel and fire brigades rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. However, the owner of a car and other passengers remained unhurt.

