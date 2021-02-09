Six Lahore neighbourhoods put under smart lockdown

LAHORE: A smart lockdown was imposed in as many as six neighbourhoods of Lahore for ten days on Tuesday after they reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

The areas that have been put under the lockdown include Ali View Garden, Baidian Road (Street No 1); DHA Phase-5 A-Block (Street No 21 and 20); DHA Phase-3 W-Block (Street No 21); Faisal Town Block C1 (Main Street); Allama Iqbal Town, Chenaz Block (Street from House N0 156 to 167) and Al-Ahmad Garden A Block (Abdullah Street).

Also Read: Over 1,000 infections, 40 deaths reported in 24 hours

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the Province of Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” read a notification issued to this effect.

The provincial health secretary ordered that “there shall be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the areas of district Lahore identified as hotspots of COVID-19 … with immediate effect till 19th February 2021.”

Also Read: Punjab govt allows dining at eateries after 10pm

Comments

comments