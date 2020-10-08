Six youngsters arrested for harassing girl in Karachi University  

KARACHI: At least six youngsters were arrested on Thursday over charges of harassing a girl within the premises of the Karachi University as she was leaving the varsity with a male colleague, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an FIR was registered on the complaint of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) student Shaheer.

The student blamed that he dropped off one of his female friends at the university hostel and was leaving the premises when some 10 persons on motorcycles intercepted them and tried to stop his vehicle.

“They chased us on motorcycles and harassed the girl,” the IBA student alleged claiming that if he would have not left the place on time, it would have led to the similar incident that happened at Lahore motorway.

The police arrested six people from the premises of the Karachi University on the indication of the varsity administration. The accused have been identified as Zakir, Umair, Abdul Rehman, Faizan, Zawar, and Hammad and all of them live within the university premises.

The accused in their initial statement to police have denied their role in the entire episode and claimed that they went out to buy some chips and had no role in harassing the girl.

The police have lodged the FIR under charges of harassment, hurling abuse, and other sections of the penal laws and would investigate them to unveil facts regarding the matter, which was first highlighted by the complainant via social media post.

