Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in more areas of the provincial capital Lahore and Gujranwala due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab notified imposition of smart lockdown in 17 areas of Lahore and three in Gujranwala.

The areas in Lahore include A-230 to A-233 Canal View Society, Street Number PGECHS2 Society, D-123 Sector F Askari 10, Gillani Street, Nadirabad, Street Number 66 Sector E Phase I DHA, Street number 2/71 Sector J Phase I DHA, Main Service Lane Ghazi Road Sector S Phase II DHA, Street Number 35 Sector Z Phase III, Main Service Lane, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Street Number 18 Sector X, Street Number 14 Phase V DHA, Main Service Road Block B Sui Gas Society, Link 2, Avenue 13 Block S Phase VII DHA, Street Number 1 Nain Sukh, House Number B-13 to B-16 GOR 2, House Number 679 to 685 Karim Block and House Number 700 to 703 Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town.

The Gujranwala areas include Aulakh Street near Girls College Wazirabad, Khawaja Palace Model Town and Allah Wala Market Madina Colony.

Read: Pakistan records 46 fresh coronavirus-related deaths

Only one person and a vehicle will be allowed to move at a time, whereas, a complete ban will be observed on all gatherings and events besides closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, as well as government and private offices.

Medical services will remain open for 24 hours a day while bakeries, meat, milk and fish shops will be opened from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Grocery stores, flour mills, tandoor, petrol pumps, fruit, vegetable shops will be permitted to continue businesses from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Earlier on January 3, the government had clamped smart lockdown in 8 areas in Lahore and one each in Gujranwala and Multan where excessive corona cases have been reported.

Comments

comments