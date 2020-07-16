Smart lockdown extended in 18 more areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Smart lockdown has been extended in 18 more areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar after increase in the coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a report sent to the Chief Secretary KP, 126 coronavirus patients have been reported in the 18 affected areas, while 43,300 citizens are trapped inside their homes.

The report further said that as many as 144 areas of the province are placed under smart lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

At least six more people died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,120.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 216 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,217.

On June 30, the local administration of Peshawar had notified to lift smart lockdown in two areas including Union Council Aasia and Shinwari Town from July 1.

The deputy commissioner of Mardan had also announced on the same day to lift lockdown in five areas including Sector A, Daman-e-Koh, Bijli Ghar, Jan Abad and Katlang as no new case of coronavirus emerged from the localities.

