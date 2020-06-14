WATCH: Snake found near airplane wheel of Karachi bound flight

ISLAMABAD: A snake was found near the tyres of a private airline jet in the federal capital on Sunday, authorities were called on to deal with the situation and remove the reptile, ARY News reported.

Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) staff rushed to the aeroplane after the word got to them, the plane was parked at Islamabad international airport’s hangar number 20.

The jet was waiting in the wings for its scheduled domestic flight to Karachi.

The snake was killed by CAA employees and its carcass was then removed from the runway after which the plane took off for its voyage.

Locust threat looms large

Precautionary measures are being taken to protect airplanes from locust hits as swarms overtake various parts of the country.

Insecticides and pesticides have been sprayed in the airports of Pakistan along with the runways.

Open spaces beside the runway have also been sprayed with copious amounts of pest killers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said that locusts could incur tremendous damage to airborne crafts which may become a disastrous problem.

