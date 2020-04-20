ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review the government’s measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza gave a detailed briefing on the current Covid-19 situation in the country, while Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar briefed on various recommendations to make the National Command and Operation Centre’s strategy to cope with the deadly infection more effective.

The prime minister was informed that more than 8,000 Covid-19 tests are being conducted in the country in a day, but the testing capacity will be enhanced to 20,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

He was further informed that special heed is being paid to strengthen the healthcare system so that any health crisis be dealt with effectively in future.

Read More: Government aims to conduct 20,000 Covid-19 tests in a day: SAPM

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is going all-out to strike a balance between preventing the spread of the coronavirus and keeping the wheel of economy moving.

He maintained the government is alive to the hardships faced by the business community and making efforts to resolve their issues in cooperation with the provincial governments. He underscored most effective strategy against the coronavirus is to ensure social distancing.

Read More: Ulema, Mashaikh support lockdown strategy of PM Khan

The prime minister emphasised the need for peddling awareness about social distancing among public in order to seek their cooperation in this regard. In free countries, he added, the people are encouraged to cooperate with the government instead of use of force in matters of national importance.

He expressed satisfaction over a strategy agreed upon with Ulema and Mashaikh of the country regarding Covid-19 precautions during the holy month of Ramazan. He also called for meeting all needs of doctors and paramedics on the front line of the war against the virus.

Read More: PM Imran Khan urges people to stay home ‘as much as possible’

Comments

comments