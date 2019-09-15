LAHORE: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into the money laundering case against prominent actress and model Sofia Mirza, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a four-member team will conduct investigations into the matter, Deputy Director of the FIA will be in charge of the investigative team.

Assistant Director of the FIA, Inspector and a sub-inspector are all part of the investigative team in the debacle.

Sources privy to the FIA ​​told that an investigation was launched after the case was transferred via a letter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sofia Mirza.

It is pertinent to mention here that model, Ayyan Ali had been booked under similar charges in the past where she was charged with money laundering, trying to smuggle $506,000 out of the country.

She was arrested on March 14, 2015, after customs officials recovered a huge amount from her luggage at the Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she could board a flight to Dubai.

The court had indicted Ayyan in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle more than $500,000, however, she pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest charges.

She was granted bail in July 2015 after remaining incarcerated for nearly four months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

