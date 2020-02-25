Greedy son kills stepmother, four siblings over property in Jhelum

JHELUM: A person killed his stepmother and four siblings in Jhelum on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said the incident occurred in the Budhar area of the city where alleged killer Sadaqat shot dead his stepmother and four siblings while they were on their way home from Mirpur.

He fled the crime scene.

They said his cruel act was motived by greed for the family property.

The dead bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Jhelum for medico-legal formalities.

Their identities could not be ascertained.

Read More: Man given death sentence for decapitating infant, mother gets 25 years in jail

Last year in December, a son had killed his father over property dispute in Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha district.

The son killed his father after he denied to transfer property to his name.

Father and son had a clash over a land dispute which led to an argument, after which, the son along with a friend killed his father with a gunshot, said police.

After the incident, police moved the body to the nearest hospital, which was handed over to heirs after a legal procedure, while the suspect managed to flee from the scene.

Read More: Mother sells newborn baby for Rs10,000

Comments

comments