A bonfire festival in Itlay turned into a nightmare for a spectator when his hair was set on fire after it exploded.

A video has emerged showing the moment the spectator’s hair is set on fire after the bonfire explodes in a small town in Italy.

The video shows the moment a lit beacon hurtles from a church bell tower along a zip wire toward a bonfire.

As it lands into the bonfire, it explodes and flaming shards of wood are flung into the air and toward the crowd.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Take a look: Grandmother risks minor’s life for rescuing trapped cat

Terrified onlookers are seen running away from the burning bonfire but one gets caught in the head by a piece of flaming wood. He didn’t realise that his hair is one fire.

According to reports, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

Christians celeberate the Festa dei Fochi in Badia Prataglia, Italy to commemorate the nativity of the Virgin Mary.

Also Read: Four-year-old girl lost in forest survives five days on water, fruits

Comments

comments