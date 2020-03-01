Speeding truck crushes motorcycle in Lahore, three youngsters killed

LAHORE: A speeding truck on Sunday hit a motorcycle in Bhati Gate area of the Punjab’s provincial capital and killed three youngsters, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, three youngsters were travelling on a motorcycle at Bhati Gate when a speeding truck overran them, killing all of them on the spot.

“The deceased were identified as Arsalan, Ahmad and Akhter,” the authorities said adding that the truck driver fled away from the scene soon after the incident.

The police has registered a case into the accident.

In September 2019, at least three people were killed and one other critically injured in an accident in Lahore.

Police officials said that the head-on collision between a vehicle and an auto rickshaw took place near Wateen Chowk in Lahore on Sunday evening .

Police and rescue official, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Younis, 30, Rashida, 16 and Shoukat, 55, said hospital sources.

Cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

