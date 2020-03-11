Sports stars, airline staffers pull heaviest plane for Guinness world record

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 182.9 tonnes plane for over 100 meters setting a new Guinness world record.

British Airways teamed with charity Sport Relief for the record attempt, which teamed the British Airways employees with sports stars including fitness coach Joe Wick, TV host and former gymnast Gabby Logan, broadcaster and former soccer star Gary Lineker, boxer Nicola Adams, sprinter Iwan Thomas and Paralympic wheelchair tennis silver medalist Alfie Hewett.

The team pulled a British Airways A350 jet, weighing upto 182.9 tonnes, for over 100 meters, breaking the current record of 180 tonnes set by police cadres in Dubai.

Louise Evans, British Airways’ Director of Communications & Sustainability, said: “We’re thrilled to support Sport Relief, which inspires the UK to raise money and take on some of the world’s problems through the power of sport.”

At British Airways, we’ve got our sports kits on and are taking on a selection of challenges for a whole week, starting with achieving a Guinness World Records title, to help raise money to support people living tough lives in the UK and around the world.

Joe Wicks said “It was incredible to achieve a Guinness World Records title with British Airways for Sport Relief, which is a great cause. From leading the warm up through to the plane pull itself the support has been fantastic.”

