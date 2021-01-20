SSGC issues new CNG closure schedule as gas crisis deepens in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), which had announced the opening of CNG stations at 8 am on Thursday, has extended the closure for another 48 hours, till Saturday across Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC on Wednesday, all the filling stations in Sindh will remain shut for another 48 hours from 8 am Thursday (January 21) till 8 am on Saturday.

According to the SSGC, the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CNG stations will remain shut for six straight days during the current week as the SSGC, in its earlier notification, had announced to suspend gas supply to the filling stations from 18 to 23th of January.

