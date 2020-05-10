SUKKUR: After news of Pakistan Muslim League Functional’s (PML-F) Rashid Shah Rashidi’s coronavirus test results turning out to be negative after being declared COVID positive prior was broken by ARY News, Sindh government contacted the politician on Sunday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced a special medical team after finding out what has transpired which has been tasked to personally visit Pir Pagara’s son, Rashid Shah Rashidi at his home and test him for coronavirus

According to details, Rashidi declined the offer and has maintained that Sindh government is playing politics and he does not want to talk to or get tested by teams and laboratories designated by the provincial government for coronavirus testing.

Rashidi said that the controversy surrounding his personal test proves that Sindh government is up to no good, he also alleged that the PPP government was trying to declare supporters and party members of the opposition party in Sindh as coronavirus positive.

The PML-F leader urged the federal government to designated and send a team of healthcare professionals to their stronghold of Pir Jo Goth for proper testing and sampling as they no longer believe the Sindh government on anything.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) demanded to dissolve the Sindh government over failure to counter coronavirus crisis and deteriorated situation of the economy.

The PML-F spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rahim said that the Sindh government wanted to misguide citizens over coronavirus crisis and destroy the national economy.

He added that the provincial government showed enmity to the provinces and Pakistan. Abdul Rahim alleged that the Sindh government wanted to fully destroy the national economy by continuing its corrupt practices.

