State of emergency should be declared to fix Karachi’s issues: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Monday said state of emergency should be declared in Karachi to fix the issues being faced by the metropolis.

Zaidi in his tweet shared pictures of Kemari Boat Basin jetty and said unless we fix this city, reviving Pakistan economically is nothing but a pipe dream.

Pictures of Kemari Boat basin jetty yesterday.

A State of Emergency must be declared in Karachi to fix this metropolis.

Zaidi said garbage is being dumped again in the areas that were cleaned in the ongoing Lets Clean Karachi drive and added at the end of the day he is being blamed for not cleaning the city.

Last week, the minister had said that at least 12 motorcycles were found from Mehmoodabad nullah during the cleanliness drive.

Ali Zaidi said that Rs80 million were collected for cleanliness drive and out of which Rs40.5 million had been spent on the drive so far.

Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities concerned for the immediate construction of garbage transfer stations in Karachi.

