Attempt to steal Rs6 million worth of life saving drugs from Lahore caught on CCTV

LAHORE: An attempt to steal life saving drugs worth Rs5 to 6 million was busted at Services Hospital, a CCTV footage acquired of the incident reveals the culprits behind the dastardly act, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to evidence caught on video, the hospitals store keeper whose name has been revealed to be Amjad stole the medicines with the help of a car driver.

The CCTV video clearly shows the store keeper lifting cartons of life saving drugs along with the man hired to drive him away with the loot, loading the vehicle with the medicine boxes and exiting the scene of crime.

Medical supervisor of Services Hospital Lahore revealed that the robbery was quashed by hospital security as soon as the medicine laden vehicle tried to exit the premises.

The main culprit, store keeper Amjad Iqbal had been working as a store keeper at the healthcare facility for the past five years.

Healthcare facilities in various parts of the city have reported a dearth of life saving vaccinations in the wake of the continuous coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded an immediate resignation from the chief executive of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the major lapse.

